Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

