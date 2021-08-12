Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -342.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

