Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77.

PLNT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $75.39. 8,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,430. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,854,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $9,054,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $7,764,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

