PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PLAYSTUDIOS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MYPS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 1,693,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,650. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Northland Securities began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.