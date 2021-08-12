Polis (POLIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $278.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 116% higher against the dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $278.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001435 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $882.57 or 0.01982743 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

