Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €93.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

PAH3 has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.72 ($122.03).

ETR PAH3 traded up €0.20 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching €89.78 ($105.62). 210,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €93.10.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

