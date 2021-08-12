Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Holdings Lowered by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,468 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 269.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 138,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $24,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Portland General Electric by 16.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,637 shares of company stock worth $329,086. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POR stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

