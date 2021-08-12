POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $75.56

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.56, but opened at $73.41. POSCO shares last traded at $72.42, with a volume of 2,587 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKX. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. POSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)
POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.
