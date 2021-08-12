POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $75.56

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.56, but opened at $73.41. POSCO shares last traded at $72.42, with a volume of 2,587 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKX. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. POSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

