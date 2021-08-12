Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.56 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.95.

POW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.06. 115,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,924. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 107.71, a current ratio of 126.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.29.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

