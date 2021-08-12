Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$46.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 target price on Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$41.97 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$24.95 and a one year high of C$42.20. The company has a current ratio of 126.59, a quick ratio of 107.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

