Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,039.09% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%.

Shares of POAI stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 10,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.96. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

