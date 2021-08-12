Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $269.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

