Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Shares in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NERV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NERV opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

