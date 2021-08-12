Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,918 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Enzo Biochem worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 50.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 million, a PE ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

