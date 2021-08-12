Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $166,000 in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of SharpSpring as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SharpSpring by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 6.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth $640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHSP shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

NASDAQ SHSP opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.86. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

