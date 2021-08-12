Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,175 Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PowerFleet by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWFL stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.21 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01. PowerFleet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

