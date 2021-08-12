Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $108,000 Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $321,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $20,441,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,355,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

