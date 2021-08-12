Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $203,000 Position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in XBiotech by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in XBiotech by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XBiotech alerts:

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $16.18 on Thursday. XBiotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 38.09%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, CEO John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,173,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,742,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.