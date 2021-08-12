Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $9,932,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $9,233,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $6,611,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $5,468,000.

NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

