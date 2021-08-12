Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 474,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,719 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in News by 34.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in News by 30.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in News in the first quarter valued at $89,005,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in News by 47.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,037,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after buying an additional 656,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.30. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.64 and a beta of 1.53.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

