Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after buying an additional 317,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 641,446 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after acquiring an additional 139,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,605,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.