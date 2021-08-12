Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.74 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.