Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 74,177 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 974,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYH. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 791,699 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.