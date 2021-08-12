Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of Priority Technology stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. 18,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.91. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 45,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Priority Technology by 10,401.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 126,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 85,790 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Priority Technology by 42.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

