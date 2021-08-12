Privia Health Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Privia Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

PRVA opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $49,925,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $109,079,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $13,916,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,456,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,336,000.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

