Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after buying an additional 361,036 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 217,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 77,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

