Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $117,298,000 after buying an additional 65,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of VMware by 5.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $103,688,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

VMware stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.92. 21,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,316. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.21. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

