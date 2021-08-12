Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $542.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,966. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $546.60. The company has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $505.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

