Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in The Boeing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $237.43. The company had a trading volume of 413,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,009,570. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.45. The company has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

