Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 164 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Square by 8.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Square by 8.9% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Square by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 779,204 shares of company stock worth $174,754,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.72. The stock had a trading volume of 172,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,087,088. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

