Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,216. Progyny has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. Analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,417,403 shares of company stock worth $86,540,823 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 126.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,598,000 after buying an additional 593,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $23,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

