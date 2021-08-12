Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $22.35 million and $3.86 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00888664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00112064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

