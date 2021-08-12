Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

PRVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth $2,493,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

