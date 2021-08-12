Public Mint (MINT) Trading 22.2% Higher This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $1.58 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

