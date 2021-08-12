Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.400-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.39.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $64.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

