PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.38.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PUBM traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 70,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,789. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.11.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483 in the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.