PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.38.
PUBM traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 70,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,789. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.11.
In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483 in the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
