Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $38.70. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.70.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 47.80% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin bought 2,222 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,586,797 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

