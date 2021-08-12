Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 72.50 ($0.95). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 71.25 ($0.93), with a volume of 85,209 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £300.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

