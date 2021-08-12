Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $2,373,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $908,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,690. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

