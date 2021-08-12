Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. 28,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,710.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

