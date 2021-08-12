Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $10.96 or 0.00024723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $11,791.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00142760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00152075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,372.95 or 1.00138490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00868307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

