Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Post in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

POST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

POST stock opened at $110.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.80. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Post by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,717,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

