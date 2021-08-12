Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

