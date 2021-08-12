Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Stepan Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stepan in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE SCL opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stepan by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $42,702,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

