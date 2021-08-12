Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.79). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

ITCI opened at $29.25 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after acquiring an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,245,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

