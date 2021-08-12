Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issued By Truist Securiti

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,657.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,788,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last ninety days. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.