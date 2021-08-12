Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for comScore, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of comScore in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get comScore alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.16 on Thursday. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in comScore during the first quarter worth $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.