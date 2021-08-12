Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ICF International, Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ICF International in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the first quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ICF International by 17.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ICF International by 34.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the first quarter worth about $650,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

