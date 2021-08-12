Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

NTLA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

NTLA opened at $159.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.51.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 803,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,017,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

