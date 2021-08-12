Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Decreased by Analyst

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MGP Ingredients in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

MGPI opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.66. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,188 shares of company stock valued at $701,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

